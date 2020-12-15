Reports: Virginia-Villanova hoops matchup scuttled

The pause for defending national champion Virginia will continue through the holidays.

Multiple reports have #16 UVA’s game with #6 Villanova that had been scheduled for Saturday off.

We’re hesitating to go with canceled or postponed because we don’t know, but if you had to bet, you could probably go with canceled and be OK.

Associate head coach Jason Williford had said on the Locker Room Access podcast this week that the program had expected the team to be cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

UVA basketball went on a pause a week ago, citing COVID-19 issues within the program, forcing the cancellation of games with #4 Michigan State and in-state foe William & Mary.

The next scheduled game for Virginia (3-1) would be at Notre Dame all the way out on Dec. 30.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see coach Tony Bennett try to shake the tree to find a tune-up opponent for on or around Dec. 27 to get his team ready for ACC play.

The Cavaliers last laced them up back on Dec. 4, for a 71-64 OT home win over Kent State.

What a disappointing December: missing games with the NCAA Tournament archrival and then that dream matchup with the other preceding national champion.

Story by Chris Graham

