Reports of stolen, burned vehicles in Augusta County: Investigation

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 11:56 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

augusta countyThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of reports of stolen and burned vehicles reported over the weekend.

On Saturday at 11:58 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton for the report of a vehicle fire. Through further investigation it was determined that the vehicle, a 1987 Pontiac, was stolen from the City of Staunton. It was also determined that a 2002 Subaru      Legacy was stolen from the scene.

Then on Sunday at 3:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 of Kiddsville Road in Waynesboro for the report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival they discovered the stolen Subaru burned beyond repair. They also found a 2007 Chevrolet HHR on scene and determined it had been stolen from Miller Road, Waynesboro, and that another vehicle, a white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, bearing Virginia registration VZN9096, had been stolen from the scene.

The Blazer has not been recovered.

Prior to the theft of the Blazer and the discovery of the two stolen vehicles and burned Legacy, a witness    observed an older green Dodge Dakota with a white passenger’s door in the area. About 15 minutes prior to the vehicle fire, the same witness observed a man driving a maroon vehicle onto the property on Kiddsville Road, and then observed a white blazer leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

If anyone has any information about these cases, please contact Inv. Chad Marshall at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

augusta free press

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 
augusta free press
augusta free press news