Reports of stolen, burned vehicles in Augusta County: Investigation

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 11:56 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of reports of stolen and burned vehicles reported over the weekend.

On Saturday at 11:58 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton for the report of a vehicle fire. Through further investigation it was determined that the vehicle, a 1987 Pontiac, was stolen from the City of Staunton. It was also determined that a 2002 Subaru Legacy was stolen from the scene.

Then on Sunday at 3:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 of Kiddsville Road in Waynesboro for the report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival they discovered the stolen Subaru burned beyond repair. They also found a 2007 Chevrolet HHR on scene and determined it had been stolen from Miller Road, Waynesboro, and that another vehicle, a white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, bearing Virginia registration VZN9096, had been stolen from the scene.

The Blazer has not been recovered.

Prior to the theft of the Blazer and the discovery of the two stolen vehicles and burned Legacy, a witness observed an older green Dodge Dakota with a white passenger’s door in the area. About 15 minutes prior to the vehicle fire, the same witness observed a man driving a maroon vehicle onto the property on Kiddsville Road, and then observed a white blazer leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

If anyone has any information about these cases, please contact Inv. Chad Marshall at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.