Report: Wooden Legacy among hoops tourneys slated for move to Orlando

Perpetual defending national champ Virginia had been scheduled for a two-night tournament including Kansas, Georgetown and UCLA in California over the Thanksgiving weekend.

A report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has the tournament, the Wooden Legacy, among eight that will be held in Orlando.

The Wooden Legacy had been scheduled for Nov. 26-27.

No word on the dates still being the same, but this is obviously exciting news, given the caliber of the field, and the chance to potentially match up with Kansas, if things work out.

Story by Chris Graham

