Report Virginia sports bettors wagered $295.2M in June
Virginians wagered $295.2 million on sporting events in June, according to a report released today by the Virginia lottery.
The June 2022 figure was 25 percent than the total wagered in June 2021.
Bettors won a total of $269.3 million, according to the report.
Through the end of June, bettors have wagered a combined total of $5.6 billion on a wide variety of approved sporting events since regulated sports wagering began in January 2021.
During the month of June, 13 licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers.
State law places a 15 percent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.