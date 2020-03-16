Report: Nolley enters transfer portal, moving on from Virginia Tech

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 6:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Landers Nolley II has entered the transfer portal with plans to leave Virginia Tech, according to a report in the Roanoke Times Monday.

Nolley was named last week to the ACC All-Freshman team after leading the Hokies in scoring at 15.5 points per game.

His father had raised issue in an interview with the Roanoke Times in January with how his son was being used by first-year coach Mike Young.

Young used Nolley at four and five in his small-ball lineup, which the coach used out of necessity due to a roster that was depleted after Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech for a new gig at Texas A&M.

Nolley the Elder expressed frustration with his son not being able to showcase himself more at two and three.

Nolley II is in the transfer portal for a second time. He first submitted his name into the portal last April after Young was named the new coach at Tech.

His father did say in the interview today that it’s possible the son could enter his name into the NBA Draft as well.

Story by Chris Graham

Related