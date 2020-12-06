Report Grade: Grading out Virginia’s 43-32 win over Boston College

Quarterbacks/Tailbacks: A+++++++

I’m the teacher in the dream sequence in “A Christmas Story” grading Ralphie’s essay about how he wanted the “official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time” for Christmas.

Seriously, I’m just afraid I didn’t give them enough plusses.

Brennan Armstrong (Pro Football Focus grade: 93.7) threw for 287 yards, ran for 130, had one blemish – an INT just before halftime that BC turned into three points.

All is forgiven.

Backup QB Keytaon Thompson (PFF grade: 55.2) ran for 86 yards and two TDs out of wildcat, and caught a seven-yard pass, playing a season-high 40 snaps at wildcat, under center, at slot, wideout, tight end.

The tailbacks didn’t get much work. Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 65.7) ran for 21 yards on four totes with a TD, and caught a 10-yard pass. Taulapapa graded out well in pass blocking (78.5), so, there’s that.

Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 57.1) ran for 19 yards on five carries. The grad transfer had 119 yards on three kick returns, including a 73-yarder that set up a first quarter field goal, and had a special-teams grade of 89.5.

Wideouts/tight ends: A-

I was going to go solid A, but I noticed in the game report that there were four drops.

Ra’Shaun Henry (PFF grade: 79.8): three catches on four targets, 95 yards, one TD

(PFF grade: 79.8): three catches on four targets, 95 yards, one TD Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 68.4): six catches on six targets, 54 yards

(PFF grade: 68.4): six catches on six targets, 54 yards LaVel Davis Jr. (PFF grade: 66.5): three catches on four targets, one drop, 66 yards

(PFF grade: 66.5): three catches on four targets, one drop, 66 yards Tony Poljan (PFF grade: 60.3): three catches on five targets, one drop, 45 yards

(PFF grade: 60.3): three catches on five targets, one drop, 45 yards Terrell Jana (PFF grade: 53.6): one catch on two targets, seven yards

Offensive line: A

Two sacks and nine total pressures allowed, and the run game produced 262 yards and four TDs.

C Olusegun Oluwatimi (PFF grade: 77.9): 70 snaps, clean sheet

(PFF grade: 77.9): 70 snaps, clean sheet LG Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 65.4): 73 snaps, one pressure, one penalty

(PFF grade: 65.4): 73 snaps, one pressure, one penalty RG Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 62.8): 70 snaps, two pressures

(PFF grade: 62.8): 70 snaps, two pressures LT Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 56.3): 57 snaps, two pressures

(PFF grade: 56.3): 57 snaps, two pressures RT Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 56.2): 59 snaps, one pressure

Defensive front: B+

The unit was decimated by the COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and availed itself very well, considering, generating 31 total pressures and six sacks.

OLB Matt Gahm (PFF grade: 73.6): 63 snaps, four pressures, one sack, five tackles, 3/4 for 25 yards and a pass breakup in 17 snaps in pass coverage

(PFF grade: 73.6): 63 snaps, four pressures, one sack, five tackles, 3/4 for 25 yards and a pass breakup in 17 snaps in pass coverage OLB Elliott Brown (PFF grade: 67.8): 63 snaps, six pressures, two tackles

(PFF grade: 67.8): 63 snaps, six pressures, two tackles DE Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 66.9): 59 snaps, five pressures, one sack, two tackles

(PFF grade: 66.9): 59 snaps, five pressures, one sack, two tackles DE Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 64.4): 44 snaps, three pressures, one sack, one tackle

(PFF grade: 64.4): 44 snaps, three pressures, one sack, one tackle MLB Zane Zandier (PFF grade: 60.4): 62 snaps, three pressures, seven tackles

(PFF grade: 60.4): 62 snaps, three pressures, seven tackles MLB Nick Jackson (PFF grade: 50.1): 62 snaps, three pressures, 11 tackles, 7/9 for 74 yards and a TD in 35 snaps in pass coverage

Secondary: Um …

Boston College QB Dennis Grosel threw for a school-record-tying 520 yards.

S D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 68.0): 35 snaps, one tackle, 2/4 for three yards in 33 snaps in pass coverage

(PFF grade: 68.0): 35 snaps, one tackle, 2/4 for three yards in 33 snaps in pass coverage S Joey Blount (PFF grade: 64.9): 68 snaps, four tackles, 3/4 for 75 yards in 48 snaps in pass coverage

(PFF grade: 64.9): 68 snaps, four tackles, 3/4 for 75 yards in 48 snaps in pass coverage CB De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 61.8): 68 snaps, three tackles, one sack, 4/5 for 113 yards with a TD and INT in 49 snaps in pass coverage

(PFF grade: 61.8): 68 snaps, three tackles, one sack, 4/5 for 113 yards with a TD and INT in 49 snaps in pass coverage S Coen King (PFF grade: 51.3): 68 snaps, five tackles, 2/4 for 46 yards in 51 snaps in pass coverage

(PFF grade: 51.3): 68 snaps, five tackles, 2/4 for 46 yards in 51 snaps in pass coverage CB Nick Grant (PFF grade: 44.5): 57 snaps, two tackles, 6/8 for 144 yards with a TD and INT in 42 snaps in pass coverage

Special Teams: B+

We mentioned the long return by Shane Simpson that set up an early field goal.

PK Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 70.4): 4/4 on extra points, 3/3 on field goals

(PFF grade: 70.4): 4/4 on extra points, 3/3 on field goals KS Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 67.8): nine kickoffs, four touchbacks, one fair catch, four returns (14.8 avg.)average field position 24.2

(PFF grade: 67.8): nine kickoffs, four touchbacks, one fair catch, four returns (14.8 avg.)average field position 24.2 P Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 56.5): four punts, 38.3 average, 34.0 net

Story by Chris Graham

