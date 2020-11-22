Report Card: Grading out Virginia’s 55-15 win over Abilene Christian

Quarterback: A

This one is easy. Brennan Armstrong (PFF grade: 93.7) had a career day: 16-of-23 passing, 383 yards, three TDs, plus 52 yards on six carries on the ground.

Lindell Stone (PFF grade: 68.4) was 5-of-5 for 23 yards and a TD in relief.

Tailbacks: B

They just don’t get used all that much.

Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 66.7) had two short rushing touchdowns, but only got four carries for nine yards on the day.

(PFF grade: 66.7) had two short rushing touchdowns, but only got four carries for nine yards on the day. Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 59.9) had four yards on three carries.

(PFF grade: 59.9) had four yards on three carries. Ronnie Walker Jr. (PFF grade: 57.4) got 14 carries, but only went for 36 yards.

Another day where the starting QB led the team in rushing.

Wideouts/tight ends: A

One drop for the group on 28 pass attempts.

Notables:

Big day for Tony Poljan (PFF grade: 91.8): five catches on seven targets, 77 yards, one TD.

(PFF grade: 91.8): five catches on seven targets, 77 yards, one TD. Slot receiver Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 78.0) had four catches on four targets for 69 yards.

(PFF grade: 78.0) had four catches on four targets for 69 yards. Freshman Demick Starling (PFF grade: 73.2) had two catches on two targets for 11 yards and a TD (the one from Stone).

(PFF grade: 73.2) had two catches on two targets for 11 yards and a TD (the one from Stone). Grad transfer Ra’Shaun Henry (PFF grade: 61.2) only catches touchdowns: his one catch was a 52-yard TD. He has three catches this season: all three are TD catches.

Offensive line: B

Downgrading because the line allowed seven pressures.

Thirteen linemen got snaps. That’s how this one was supposed to go.

Right tackle Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 67.8): 26 snaps, no pressures.

(PFF grade: 67.8): 26 snaps, no pressures. Right guard Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 65.0): 41 snaps, 1 pressure.

(PFF grade: 65.0): 41 snaps, 1 pressure. Center Olusegun Olawitimi (PFF grade: 63.2): 39 snaps, 1 pressure.

(PFF grade: 63.2): 39 snaps, 1 pressure. Left guard Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 59.4): 42 snaps, no pressures.

(PFF grade: 59.4): 42 snaps, no pressures. Left tackle Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 56.7): 35 snaps, 1 pressure.

Defensive front: A

UVA held Abilene Christian to 62 yards rushing and registered 26 QB pressures.

Key players:

Outside linebacker Matt Gahm (PFF grade: 80.6): four tackles, four pressures, one sack, one pass breakup.

(PFF grade: 80.6): four tackles, four pressures, one sack, one pass breakup. Outside linebacker Elliott Brown (PFF grade: 75.7): three tackles, four pressures, one pass breakup.

(PFF grade: 75.7): three tackles, four pressures, one pass breakup. Defensive end Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 74.9): one tackle, four pressures.

(PFF grade: 74.9): one tackle, four pressures. Inside linebacker Zane Zandier (PFF grade: 73.5): seven tackles, two pressures.

(PFF grade: 73.5): seven tackles, two pressures. Outside linebacker Noah Taylor (PFF grade: 73.0): two tackles, three pressures.

(PFF grade: 73.0): two tackles, three pressures. Outside linebacker D’Sean Perry (PFF grade: 70.7): one tackle, one pressure, INT return for TD.

(PFF grade: 70.7): one tackle, one pressure, INT return for TD. Defensive end Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 70.6): two tackles.

Secondary: B+

Abilene Christian threw for 278 yards on 28-of-45 passing.

Notables:

Corner De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 69.0): two tackles, one catch on two targets in 33 coverage snaps for 6 yards.

(PFF grade: 69.0): two tackles, one catch on two targets in 33 coverage snaps for 6 yards. Corner Nick Grant (PFF grade: 67.0): one tackle, one catch on two targets in 22 coverage snaps for 20 yards.

(PFF grade: 67.0): one tackle, one catch on two targets in 22 coverage snaps for 20 yards. Safety Coen King (PFF grade: 59.0): five tackles, five catches on six targets in 33 coverage snaps for 40 yards.

(PFF grade: 59.0): five tackles, five catches on six targets in 33 coverage snaps for 40 yards. Safety Antonio Clary (PFF grade: 57.0): three tackles, four catches on four targets in 30 coverage snaps for 24 yards.

(PFF grade: 57.0): three tackles, four catches on four targets in 30 coverage snaps for 24 yards. Safety D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 44.1): three tackles, one catch on five targets in 38 coverage snaps for -2 yards, one penalty.

Special Teams: B

Kickoff specialist Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 68.9): eight kickoffs, five touchbacks, one fair catch, 43 return yards.

(PFF grade: 68.9): eight kickoffs, five touchbacks, one fair catch, 43 return yards. Placekicker Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 65.9): 7-for-7 on extra points.

(PFF grade: 65.9): 7-for-7 on extra points. Punter Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 60.0): two punts, 37.0 yard average, no return yards allowed.

(PFF grade: 60.0): two punts, 37.0 yard average, no return yards allowed. Punt returner Billy Kemp IV fair-caught all four of Abilene Christian’s punts.

fair-caught all four of Abilene Christian’s punts. Kick returner Perris Jones (PFF grade: 59.9) had one return for 16 yards.

Story by Chris Graham

