Report Card: Grading out Virginia’s 55-15 win over Abilene Christian
Quarterback: A
This one is easy. Brennan Armstrong (PFF grade: 93.7) had a career day: 16-of-23 passing, 383 yards, three TDs, plus 52 yards on six carries on the ground.
Lindell Stone (PFF grade: 68.4) was 5-of-5 for 23 yards and a TD in relief.
Tailbacks: B
They just don’t get used all that much.
- Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 66.7) had two short rushing touchdowns, but only got four carries for nine yards on the day.
- Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 59.9) had four yards on three carries.
- Ronnie Walker Jr. (PFF grade: 57.4) got 14 carries, but only went for 36 yards.
Another day where the starting QB led the team in rushing.
Wideouts/tight ends: A
One drop for the group on 28 pass attempts.
Notables:
- Big day for Tony Poljan (PFF grade: 91.8): five catches on seven targets, 77 yards, one TD.
- Slot receiver Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 78.0) had four catches on four targets for 69 yards.
- Freshman Demick Starling (PFF grade: 73.2) had two catches on two targets for 11 yards and a TD (the one from Stone).
- Grad transfer Ra’Shaun Henry (PFF grade: 61.2) only catches touchdowns: his one catch was a 52-yard TD. He has three catches this season: all three are TD catches.
Offensive line: B
Downgrading because the line allowed seven pressures.
Thirteen linemen got snaps. That’s how this one was supposed to go.
- Right tackle Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 67.8): 26 snaps, no pressures.
- Right guard Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 65.0): 41 snaps, 1 pressure.
- Center Olusegun Olawitimi (PFF grade: 63.2): 39 snaps, 1 pressure.
- Left guard Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 59.4): 42 snaps, no pressures.
- Left tackle Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 56.7): 35 snaps, 1 pressure.
Defensive front: A
UVA held Abilene Christian to 62 yards rushing and registered 26 QB pressures.
Key players:
- Outside linebacker Matt Gahm (PFF grade: 80.6): four tackles, four pressures, one sack, one pass breakup.
- Outside linebacker Elliott Brown (PFF grade: 75.7): three tackles, four pressures, one pass breakup.
- Defensive end Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 74.9): one tackle, four pressures.
- Inside linebacker Zane Zandier (PFF grade: 73.5): seven tackles, two pressures.
- Outside linebacker Noah Taylor (PFF grade: 73.0): two tackles, three pressures.
- Outside linebacker D’Sean Perry (PFF grade: 70.7): one tackle, one pressure, INT return for TD.
- Defensive end Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 70.6): two tackles.
Secondary: B+
Abilene Christian threw for 278 yards on 28-of-45 passing.
Notables:
- Corner De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 69.0): two tackles, one catch on two targets in 33 coverage snaps for 6 yards.
- Corner Nick Grant (PFF grade: 67.0): one tackle, one catch on two targets in 22 coverage snaps for 20 yards.
- Safety Coen King (PFF grade: 59.0): five tackles, five catches on six targets in 33 coverage snaps for 40 yards.
- Safety Antonio Clary (PFF grade: 57.0): three tackles, four catches on four targets in 30 coverage snaps for 24 yards.
- Safety D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 44.1): three tackles, one catch on five targets in 38 coverage snaps for -2 yards, one penalty.
Special Teams: B
- Kickoff specialist Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 68.9): eight kickoffs, five touchbacks, one fair catch, 43 return yards.
- Placekicker Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 65.9): 7-for-7 on extra points.
- Punter Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 60.0): two punts, 37.0 yard average, no return yards allowed.
- Punt returner Billy Kemp IV fair-caught all four of Abilene Christian’s punts.
- Kick returner Perris Jones (PFF grade: 59.9) had one return for 16 yards.
Story by Chris Graham