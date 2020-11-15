Report Card: Grading out Virginia’s 31-17 win over Louisville

Published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 6:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Quarterback: B+

Brennan Armstrong (Pro Football Focus grade: 69.8) deserves an A, but I’m grading down because of the second quarter INT.

His passer rating (145) was nice, his work through the air (15-of-23, 203 yards, 1 TD) solid, his numbers on the ground (60 yards, 2 TDs) off the charts when you consider that coach Bronco Mendenhall swears that nothing was called for him in the run game.

Running backs: B

It’s not their fault that they’re not used more, but … they’re not used more.

Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 62.7) had 50 yards on 12 runs and a 7-yard reception.

(PFF grade: 62.7) had 50 yards on 12 runs and a 7-yard reception. Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 60.5) had 32 yards on eight totes.

(PFF grade: 60.5) had 32 yards on eight totes. Ronnie Walker Jr. (PFF grade: 61.4) had 20 yards on five carries.

Wideouts/tight ends: B+

No drops. That stands out.

Notables:

Lavel Davis (PFF grade: 77.6) had four catches on six targets for 74 yards. His catches went for a TD and three other first downs.

(PFF grade: 77.6) had four catches on six targets for 74 yards. His catches went for a TD and three other first downs. Terrell Jana (PFF grade: 68.6) had three catches on three targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs.

(PFF grade: 68.6) had three catches on three targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs. Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 66.4) had three catches on five targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs. Yards after catch: 42.

Offensive line: B+

No penalties. One sack, five total pressures allowed on 34 dropbacks; the run game put up 165 yards.

Left guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer (PFF grade: 67.9): 27 snaps, one pressure.

(PFF grade: 67.9): 27 snaps, one pressure. Left tackle Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 66.7): 35 snaps, no pressures.

(PFF grade: 66.7): 35 snaps, no pressures. Center Gerrik Vollmer (PFF grade: 65.8): 7 snaps, no pressures.

(PFF grade: 65.8): 7 snaps, no pressures. Center Olusegun Oluwatimi (PFF grade: 65.3): 60 snaps, no pressures.

(PFF grade: 65.3): 60 snaps, no pressures. Right tackle Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 64.0): 53 snaps, one pressure.

(PFF grade: 64.0): 53 snaps, one pressure. Left/right tackle Bobby Haskins (PFF grade: 60.5): 46 snaps, one pressure.

(PFF grade: 60.5): 46 snaps, one pressure. Right guard Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 57.8): 67 snaps, two pressures.

(PFF grade: 57.8): 67 snaps, two pressures. Left guard Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 52.7): 40 snaps, no pressures.

Defensive front seven: B-

Positive: four sacks, 26 pressures.

Negative: Louisville ran for 317 yards.

Notables:

Outside linebacker Noah Taylor (PFF grade: 88.6): 85-yard picksix, one pressure, three tackles.

(PFF grade: 88.6): 85-yard picksix, one pressure, three tackles. Middle linebacker Nick Jackson (PFF grade: 78.2): 10 tackles, six pressures, one sack.

(PFF grade: 78.2): 10 tackles, six pressures, one sack. Defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 66.5): Two pressures, two tackles.

(PFF grade: 66.5): Two pressures, two tackles. Defensive tackle Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 66.3): Four pressures, one sack, two tackles.

(PFF grade: 66.3): Four pressures, one sack, two tackles. Outside linebacker Charles Snowden (PFF grade: 62.7): Three tackles, two pressures, one sack.

Secondary: B+

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was 13-of-21 passing for 161 yards. Pedestrian numbers.

Notables:

Free safety Antonio Clary (PFF grade: 78.8): Seven tackles, no targets on 37 snaps.

(PFF grade: 78.8): Seven tackles, no targets on 37 snaps. Field corner Nick Grant (PFF grade: 73.8): Three tackles, two targets, one completed pass on 62 snaps.

(PFF grade: 73.8): Three tackles, two targets, one completed pass on 62 snaps. Strong safety D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 65.1): Seven tackles, five targets, three completed passes (for 24 yards) on 62 snaps.

(PFF grade: 65.1): Seven tackles, five targets, three completed passes (for 24 yards) on 62 snaps. Safety Coen King (PFF grade: 60.4): Six tackles, no targets in 55 snaps.

(PFF grade: 60.4): Six tackles, no targets in 55 snaps. Boundary corner De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 30.0): Two tackles, five targets, four completed passes (for 87 yards) on 62 snaps.

Special teams: A

Kickoff specialist Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 68.5) averaged 66.5 yards per kickoff, with three touchbacks, and the three returns averaged 21.0 yards.

(PFF grade: 68.5) averaged 66.5 yards per kickoff, with three touchbacks, and the three returns averaged 21.0 yards. Punter Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 66.6) averaged 42.5 yards on his four punts, dropping two inside the 20, and none were returned.

(PFF grade: 66.6) averaged 42.5 yards on his four punts, dropping two inside the 20, and none were returned. Placekicker Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 65.1) made all four of his extra-point tries and a 23-yard field goal.

(PFF grade: 65.1) made all four of his extra-point tries and a 23-yard field goal. The return game wasn’t much: Tavares Kelly Jr. (PFF grade: 63.4) averaged 18.8 yards on his four kickoff returns, and Kemp had one punt return for four yards.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments