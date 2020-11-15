Report Card: Grading out Virginia’s 31-17 win over Louisville
Quarterback: B+
Brennan Armstrong (Pro Football Focus grade: 69.8) deserves an A, but I’m grading down because of the second quarter INT.
His passer rating (145) was nice, his work through the air (15-of-23, 203 yards, 1 TD) solid, his numbers on the ground (60 yards, 2 TDs) off the charts when you consider that coach Bronco Mendenhall swears that nothing was called for him in the run game.
Running backs: B
It’s not their fault that they’re not used more, but … they’re not used more.
- Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 62.7) had 50 yards on 12 runs and a 7-yard reception.
- Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 60.5) had 32 yards on eight totes.
- Ronnie Walker Jr. (PFF grade: 61.4) had 20 yards on five carries.
Wideouts/tight ends: B+
No drops. That stands out.
Notables:
- Lavel Davis (PFF grade: 77.6) had four catches on six targets for 74 yards. His catches went for a TD and three other first downs.
- Terrell Jana (PFF grade: 68.6) had three catches on three targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs.
- Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 66.4) had three catches on five targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs. Yards after catch: 42.
Offensive line: B+
No penalties. One sack, five total pressures allowed on 34 dropbacks; the run game put up 165 yards.
- Left guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer (PFF grade: 67.9): 27 snaps, one pressure.
- Left tackle Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 66.7): 35 snaps, no pressures.
- Center Gerrik Vollmer (PFF grade: 65.8): 7 snaps, no pressures.
- Center Olusegun Oluwatimi (PFF grade: 65.3): 60 snaps, no pressures.
- Right tackle Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 64.0): 53 snaps, one pressure.
- Left/right tackle Bobby Haskins (PFF grade: 60.5): 46 snaps, one pressure.
- Right guard Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 57.8): 67 snaps, two pressures.
- Left guard Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 52.7): 40 snaps, no pressures.
Defensive front seven: B-
Positive: four sacks, 26 pressures.
Negative: Louisville ran for 317 yards.
Notables:
- Outside linebacker Noah Taylor (PFF grade: 88.6): 85-yard picksix, one pressure, three tackles.
- Middle linebacker Nick Jackson (PFF grade: 78.2): 10 tackles, six pressures, one sack.
- Defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 66.5): Two pressures, two tackles.
- Defensive tackle Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 66.3): Four pressures, one sack, two tackles.
- Outside linebacker Charles Snowden (PFF grade: 62.7): Three tackles, two pressures, one sack.
Secondary: B+
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was 13-of-21 passing for 161 yards. Pedestrian numbers.
Notables:
- Free safety Antonio Clary (PFF grade: 78.8): Seven tackles, no targets on 37 snaps.
- Field corner Nick Grant (PFF grade: 73.8): Three tackles, two targets, one completed pass on 62 snaps.
- Strong safety D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 65.1): Seven tackles, five targets, three completed passes (for 24 yards) on 62 snaps.
- Safety Coen King (PFF grade: 60.4): Six tackles, no targets in 55 snaps.
- Boundary corner De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 30.0): Two tackles, five targets, four completed passes (for 87 yards) on 62 snaps.
Special teams: A
- Kickoff specialist Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 68.5) averaged 66.5 yards per kickoff, with three touchbacks, and the three returns averaged 21.0 yards.
- Punter Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 66.6) averaged 42.5 yards on his four punts, dropping two inside the 20, and none were returned.
- Placekicker Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 65.1) made all four of his extra-point tries and a 23-yard field goal.
- The return game wasn’t much: Tavares Kelly Jr. (PFF grade: 63.4) averaged 18.8 yards on his four kickoff returns, and Kemp had one punt return for four yards.
