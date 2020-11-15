 

Report Card: Grading out Virginia’s 31-17 win over Louisville

Published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 6:33 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Quarterback: B+

uva louisville

Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Brennan Armstrong (Pro Football Focus grade: 69.8) deserves an A, but I’m grading down because of the second quarter INT.

His passer rating (145) was nice, his work through the air (15-of-23, 203 yards, 1 TD) solid, his numbers on the ground (60 yards, 2 TDs) off the charts when you consider that coach Bronco Mendenhall swears that nothing was called for him in the run game.

Running backs: B

It’s not their fault that they’re not used more, but … they’re not used more.

  • Shane Simpson (PFF grade: 62.7) had 50 yards on 12 runs and a 7-yard reception.
  • Wayne Taulapapa (PFF grade: 60.5) had 32 yards on eight totes.
  • Ronnie Walker Jr. (PFF grade: 61.4) had 20 yards on five carries.

Wideouts/tight ends: B+

No drops. That stands out.

Notables:

  • Lavel Davis (PFF grade: 77.6) had four catches on six targets for 74 yards. His catches went for a TD and three other first downs.
  • Terrell Jana (PFF grade: 68.6) had three catches on three targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs.
  • Billy Kemp IV (PFF grade: 66.4) had three catches on five targets for 46 yards. Two catches went for first downs. Yards after catch: 42.

Offensive line: B+

No penalties. One sack, five total pressures allowed on 34 dropbacks; the run game put up 165 yards.

  • Left guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer (PFF grade: 67.9): 27 snaps, one pressure.
  • Left tackle Ryan Nelson (PFF grade: 66.7): 35 snaps, no pressures.
  • Center Gerrik Vollmer (PFF grade: 65.8): 7 snaps, no pressures.
  • Center Olusegun Oluwatimi (PFF grade: 65.3): 60 snaps, no pressures.
  • Right tackle Ryan Swoboda (PFF grade: 64.0): 53 snaps, one pressure.
  • Left/right tackle Bobby Haskins (PFF grade: 60.5): 46 snaps, one pressure.
  • Right guard Chris Glaser (PFF grade: 57.8): 67 snaps, two pressures.
  • Left guard Joe Bissinger (PFF grade: 52.7): 40 snaps, no pressures.

Defensive front seven: B-

Positive: four sacks, 26 pressures.

Negative: Louisville ran for 317 yards.

Notables:

  • Outside linebacker Noah Taylor (PFF grade: 88.6): 85-yard picksix, one pressure, three tackles.
  • Middle linebacker Nick Jackson (PFF grade: 78.2): 10 tackles, six pressures, one sack.
  • Defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa (PFF grade: 66.5): Two pressures, two tackles.
  • Defensive tackle Mandy Alonso (PFF grade: 66.3): Four pressures, one sack, two tackles.
  • Outside linebacker Charles Snowden (PFF grade: 62.7): Three tackles, two pressures, one sack.

Secondary: B+

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was 13-of-21 passing for 161 yards. Pedestrian numbers.

Notables:

  • Free safety Antonio Clary (PFF grade: 78.8): Seven tackles, no targets on 37 snaps.
  • Field corner Nick Grant (PFF grade: 73.8): Three tackles, two targets, one completed pass on 62 snaps.
  • Strong safety D’Angelo Amos (PFF grade: 65.1): Seven tackles, five targets, three completed passes (for 24 yards) on 62 snaps.
  • Safety Coen King (PFF grade: 60.4): Six tackles, no targets in 55 snaps.
  • Boundary corner De’Vante Cross (PFF grade: 30.0): Two tackles, five targets, four completed passes (for 87 yards) on 62 snaps.

Special teams: A

  • Kickoff specialist Justin Duenkel (PFF grade: 68.5) averaged 66.5 yards per kickoff, with three touchbacks, and the three returns averaged 21.0 yards.
  • Punter Nash Griffin (PFF grade: 66.6) averaged 42.5 yards on his four punts, dropping two inside the 20, and none were returned.
  • Placekicker Brian Delaney (PFF grade: 65.1) made all four of his extra-point tries and a 23-yard field goal.
  • The return game wasn’t much: Tavares Kelly Jr. (PFF grade: 63.4) averaged 18.8 yards on his four kickoff returns, and Kemp had one punt return for four yards.

Story by Chris Graham


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments