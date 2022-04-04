augusta free press news

Replacement playground at Meade Park, Belmont Park proposed

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 11:00 am

Charlottesville Parks and RecThe City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation is planning to replace the playground equipment at Belmont Park (ages 5-12) and at Meade Park (ages 2-5) this year.

These playground structures will be replaced in the fall with new and exciting equipment. At this time, the city is asking for input on concept drawings that illustrate two different options for the new playground equipment.

Share your thoughts on what you’d like to see in the new design by April 22nd by visiting the Playground Renovations Page.


