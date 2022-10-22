Repairs to Route 924 in Rockingham County rescheduled for next week

The Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled slope repairs on Route 924, or Briery Branch Road, in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest.

Repairs will begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and end by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, except on Sunday, that portion of Route 924 will be closed until repairs are done. Work materials and vehicles will move in the area, and all work is weather permitting, according to a press release.