repairs to route 924 in rockingham county rescheduled for this week
News

Repairs to Route 924 in Rockingham County rescheduled for next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

vdot logoThe Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled slope repairs on Route 924, or Briery Branch Road, in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest.

Repairs will begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and end by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, except on Sunday, that portion of Route 924 will be closed until repairs are done. Work materials and vehicles will move in the area, and all work is weather permitting, according to a press release.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

