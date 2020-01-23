Rep. McEachin releases progress update on postal issues in Fourth District

Published Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., released an update Wednesday on the progress his office made in 2019 helping constituents with postal issues in the Fourth District.

“On a cold Saturday morning last January I held a postal issues town hall in Richmond, and over 100 people attended. That spoke volumes to me about just how many folks have been burdened with mail delivery problems,” said Congressman McEachin. “Following that town hall, my office opened around 50 new congressional inquiries and made sure that each of those constituents received a resolution to their issue.”

“My team has continued to have weekly phone calls with Richmond District USPS Management to discuss casework, employee concerns, and hot spots for mail delivery issues.”

“Additionally, this summer I introduced a bill to rename the downtown Hopewell Post Office in honor of the late Reverend Curtis West Harris, a civil rights icon and former mayor of Hopewell. I am so pleased to have the opportunity to honor his legacy in this way.”

“I am very proud of the progress my office has made on postal issues in the district, but our work is not done. I continue to be engaged on this topic, and my team stands ready to help any constituents still experiencing postal problems.”

Any constituents still experiencing mail delivery issues can contact Congressman McEachin’s office at 804-486-1840 or online at https://mceachin.house.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency

Related