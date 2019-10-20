Rep. Cline to host town hall in Roanoke County

Published Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Residents of Roanoke County are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) next week.

This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Roanoke County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The Roanoke County town hall will take place Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at Vinton Senior Center located at 820 E Washington Avenue, Vinton.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Roanoke County next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town hall meetings across the Sixth Congressional District, this town hall will allow me to engage with Roanoke County residents and take their views to Washington.”

As Roanoke County is split between the Sixth and Ninth Congressional Districts, Representative Morgan Griffith (VA-09) will be in attendance as a special guest.

Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events, and click on the ‘Roanoke County Town Hall’ event. Citizens of Roanoke County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

Comments