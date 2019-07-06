Rep. Ben Cline’s office to host staff mobile office hours in Waynesboro

A member of Congressman Ben Cline’s staff will hold mobile office hours at the Waynesboro Public Library (600 South Wayne Ave) on July 16 at 11:30 a.m.

A staff member will be available to meet with citizens to assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.

Details

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 – 11:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Waynesboro Public Library (First Floor Conference Room)

600 South Wayne Ave

Waynesboro, VA 22980

