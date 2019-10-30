Rep. Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week

Residents of Waynesboro are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) next week.

This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Waynesboro to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The Waynesboro town hall will take place Monday, Nov. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Fishburne Military School in the library located at 225 S. Wayne Ave, Waynesboro.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Waynesboro next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town hall meetings across the Sixth Congressional District, this town hall will allow me to engage with Waynesboro residents and take their views to Washington.”

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

