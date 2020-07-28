Rep. Ben Cline to host sixth telephone town hall
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) will host a district-wide telephone town hall on Wednesday.
Cline will be joined on this call by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (ND) and Del. Michael Webert (R-Rappahannock County).
The telephone town hall will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents from across the Sixth District this week,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent to help ensure that their voices are heard in Washington.”
This event will mark the sixth telephone town hall held by Cline since March.
