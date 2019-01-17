Rep. Ben Cline named to Education and Labor, Judiciary

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) has been named to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Judiciary Committee for the 116th Congress.

The House Committee on Education and Labor oversees federal education policy for higher and secondary education, as well as federal labor laws and workforce training. The House Judiciary Committee oversees the federal courts and intellectual property policy, law enforcement, the Constitution, and immigration policy.

“Appointment to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Committee on Judiciary will enable me to provide strong representation for the people of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District,” Cline said. “The Sixth is home to more than 20 colleges and universities, more than almost any other district in Congress. My work on Education and Labor will be informed by our district’s thriving higher education sector and close relationships with educators and administrators across the region. I am also honored to join the House Judiciary Committee, where I will bring my experience as a prosecutor, a private attorney with experience in criminal and estate law, and as a fighter for justice in the Virginia House of Delegates.”

Cline was an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from 2007 to 2013, then opened his own law practice. He was previously Chair of the Militia, Police, and Public Safety Committee in the Virginia House of Delegates, where he also served on the Courts of Justice, Finance, and Commerce and Labor Committees.

Cline became the 35th Congressman to represent the Sixth District of Virginia in 2019. He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018. Cline lives in Rockbridge County with his wife and twin daughters.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google