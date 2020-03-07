Rep. Ben Cline announces staff Mobile Office Hours in Waynesboro
A member of Congressman Ben Cline’s staff will hold mobile office hours at the Waynesboro Public Library on Tuesday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m.
A staff member will be available to meet with citizens to assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.
Details
Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Waynesboro Public Library (First Floor Conference Room)
600 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro
