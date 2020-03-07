Rep. Ben Cline announces staff Mobile Office Hours in Waynesboro

Published Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 6:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A member of Congressman Ben Cline’s staff will hold mobile office hours at the Waynesboro Public Library on Tuesday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m.

A staff member will be available to meet with citizens to assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.

Details

Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Waynesboro Public Library (First Floor Conference Room)

600 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro

Related