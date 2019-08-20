Rep. Ben Cline announces new staff hires

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced new hires to his Washington, D.C. office on Monday.

“I am proud to welcome Emily Karl as Washington scheduler and Reed Ferguson as legislative correspondent to my D.C. office.” Cline said. “I am also pleased to promote Matthew Hanrahan to communications director. Emily, Reed, and Matt will continue our mission of serving the constituents of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District with integrity and compassion in pursuit of public service.”

Emily Karl graduated from Colorado Christian University with her B.A. in Political Science, and Christian ministries and legal studies minors, as well as with an associate degree in business management and entrepreneurship. Moving to Virginia in 2018, Karl previously interned in the office of Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-05) and most recently served as an events coordinator for the Stand Together Foundation.

Reed Ferguson graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in economics with an emphasis in public policy. She previously worked on Capitol Hill in the offices of U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11). While Ferguson is a Georgia native, she has family in Culpeper.

Matthew Hanrahan is no stranger to Virginia's Sixth District having previously served in Congressman Cline's office as a legislative correspondent and legislative assistant. Hanrahan served as the political director on a U.S. Senate race in 2016 and is a Capitol Hill veteran having served several other members in varying roles.

