Rep. Ben Cline announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Published Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Ben Cline announced this week his office’s participation in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside other pieces from across the country and will also be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.

“All students from Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in this year’s art competition,” Cline said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their artistic ability and for the selected winner to have his or her artwork on display at the Capitol for the next year.”

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. The winning artist is responsible for framing the piece. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the previously stated maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.

Additional guidelines can be found here.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two-dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.

Students should submit photographs of their entry and the Student Release Form to ArtCompetitionVA06@mail.house.gov.

The Student Release Form can be found here.

Entries are due by May 3. For more information, contact District Director Debbie Garrett at (540) 885-3861 or Staff Assistant Eli Galiano at (202) 225-5431.

Emily McClung of Lexington was the Sixth District’s 2020 winner, and her painting “Lemonade,” featured here, currently hangs in the U.S. Capitol.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments