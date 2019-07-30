Rendon slams Nats to 6-5 win over Braves

Anthony Rendon broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning grand slam to power the Washington Nationals to a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The win gets the Nats (57-49) to four and a half games back of Atlanta in the NL East race.

Rendon connected off Braves reliever Chad Sobotka on a 2-0 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth. Earlier in the inning, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto had robbed Atlanta’s Adam Duvall of an apparent three-run homer on a long fly ball to left-center that turned into a sac-fly RBI that tied the game at 2.

Washington got a nice start from Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.23 ERA), who gave up two runs on five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA) took the loss for the Braves, giving up four runs on six hits in five and a third innings, striking out four and walking four.

Story by Chris Graham

