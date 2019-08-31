Rendon, Nats walk off Marlins in 7-6 win

Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, 11:25 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsEarly errors, late bullpen woes, then, an Anthony Rendon walk-off two-run single. That was your night in Washington Nationals baseball.

The Rendon hit, with one out in the ninth, lifted the Nats to a 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins, and allowed Washington to stay five and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves, a 10-7 winner over the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the NL East.

The Marlins had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth on a Starlin Castro two-run homer off Daniel Hudson.

Howie Kendrick led off the bottom of the ninth with a pinch-hit single, and Trea Turner reached after working a walk off Miami closer Ryne Stanek.

Gerardo Parra popped out on a botched bunt attempt, bringing up Rendon with runners on first and second and one out.

A passed ball moved the runners to second and third, and then Rendon turned an 89-mph slider into a looping liner to left, scoring Kendrick with the tying run, and Turner under the tag of Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Washington (75-58) moves two and a half games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL wild-card race, and the Nats are six games clear of Philadelphia, with Milwaukee, Arizona and the New York Mets seven and a half back.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: