Rendon, Nats walk off Marlins in 7-6 win

Early errors, late bullpen woes, then, an Anthony Rendon walk-off two-run single. That was your night in Washington Nationals baseball.

The Rendon hit, with one out in the ninth, lifted the Nats to a 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins, and allowed Washington to stay five and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves, a 10-7 winner over the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the NL East.

The Marlins had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth on a Starlin Castro two-run homer off Daniel Hudson.

Howie Kendrick led off the bottom of the ninth with a pinch-hit single, and Trea Turner reached after working a walk off Miami closer Ryne Stanek.

Gerardo Parra popped out on a botched bunt attempt, bringing up Rendon with runners on first and second and one out.

A passed ball moved the runners to second and third, and then Rendon turned an 89-mph slider into a looping liner to left, scoring Kendrick with the tying run, and Turner under the tag of Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Washington (75-58) moves two and a half games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL wild-card race, and the Nats are six games clear of Philadelphia, with Milwaukee, Arizona and the New York Mets seven and a half back.

