Ren Price Prediction: Why These Cryptos are becoming more popular in the crypto space

Ren is an Ethereum-based ecosystem with an open protocol, which enables the transfer of bitcoin between many blockchains. The REN token powers this protocol. Users of Ren can lock digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Zcash onto Ren blockchains like Ethereum. Also, users can now create ERC-20 tokens like RenBTC, RenZEC, and RenBCH.

Users can use this minted ERC-20 token to participate in Ethereum’s DEFI ecosystem and use it for functions like trading, borrowing, lending, and portfolio management. However, throughout this process, the original assets remain locked in the Ren software and can be unlocked anytime the user needs it, but a fee will be paid.

It is expedient that investors learn more about this coin’s prospects and alternative crypto projects like Tamadoge and Impt.io. These two projects also have a lot to offer investors, and we will look at each of them in this article.

REN Price Prediction

As analyzed and projected by crypto experts, REN price predictions are in the table below. However, a lot of factors, like a market cycle, price volume, and volatility, were taken into consideration before arriving at these figures.

Year Average price 2022 $0.13 2023 $0.28 2024 $0.39 2025 $0.50 2026 $0.43 2027 $0.60 2028 $0.85 2029 $1.23 2030 $1.71

The table above, as projected by digitalcoinprice, shows REN 9 years price prediction. According to coincodex, REN is currently valued at $0.12, ranked 167 on the coinmarketcap with a market cap of $122,458,764 and a 24hr trading volume of $7,189,054 from a circulating supply of 999,037,500.36 REN.

However, according to multiple technical and quantitative indicators, the forecast from these indicators has shown that REN is a bad buy in 2022 because it is in a bearish run. Also, over the past year, it has been observed that the price of REN has decreased by -88.79%, which makes it not profitable to invest in.

In sharp contrast, cryptos like TAMA and IMPT have proven to be a better alternative as they are both solid projects with lots of potential to give investors guaranteed profit.

IMPT.io – Here are some exciting things about this fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Every crypto project has a unique idea, and Impt.io isn’t different. This project looks promising, and the results so far have been a testament to this. The Impt.io platform enables users to buy, sell and retire carbon credits. To prevent fraudulent activities, these carbon credits are tokenized into NFTs, i.e., each time you burn your token, you get a collectible NFT and can hold these NFTs for investment purposes.

The IMPT presale, which is currently running, has been an enormous success, with over $5m realized already and over 130m IMPT sold out at $0.018 each. However, it is expected that the coin will sell for $0.023 during the second phase of the presale, which will bring in more profit to early investors.

Tamadoge – The cryptocurrency that has all the potential to be the next big thing in the crypto space

Tamadoge is another cryptocurrency project making the news in the crypto space. It is a meme coin that offers its users ultra-rare NFTs through which they can earn. TAMA is the in-house token of the exciting metaverse named “Tamaverse.” The Tamaverse provides users the opportunity to play tamadoge games and earn rewards. This project will give everyone a chance to mint the doges into NFTs, breed, train, and battle their Tamadoge pet in the metaverse. According to coinmarketcap.com, TAMA is currently valued at $0.045. The token is listed on various reputable exchanges, where everyone can buy it.

How Does REN Compare To IMPT and TAMA Crypto?

IMPT’s presale success record so far is a testament that the project has come to stay and will keep reaching more heights in the coming days. IMPT holders have everything to be happy about as the future looks promising, and the benefits of holding this coin are immeasurable.

Similarly, TAMA, termed the future of ‘meme coins,’ is breaking ground in the crypto space and offering high earning potentials through its ultra-rare NFTs. Most importantly, TAMA has been listed on global exchanges like OKX, UNISWAP, and LBank, which makes the project more exciting.

However, REN’s bearish run has put fear and panic in holders’ minds, making it unsuitable for long-term investments.

Conclusion

TAMA and IMPT are two cryptocurrencies that are worth investing in at the moment. Investors aiming to profit from the crypto market can take advantage of these fast-rising coins and invest now.

Both TAMA and IMPT are designed to flourish in the crypto world, and they all have the support needed to excel. On the other hand, Ren’s future looks bleak, and it’s not yet clear if there will be any positive change in the coin’s value.