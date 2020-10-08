Reminder: Tuesday, Oct. 13, is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 3 election

Published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

To register to vote or update your voter registration information:

By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 13

Applications must be postmarked by October 13 In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm October 13

Applications must be submitted by 5 pm October 13 Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm October 13

Virginians can check or update their registration name or address, or apply to register for the first time at the Department of Elections’ online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInfo.

To be a registered voter in Virginia, you must:

be a U.S. citizen,

be a resident of Virginia,

be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020)

have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,

have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,

not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

In addition to applying to register online, eligible Virginians may also apply to register at their local general registrar’s office. You may look up information about your office online at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit elections.virginia.gov, call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.

Related

Comments