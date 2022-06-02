Reminder: First half of Augusta County real estate taxes due next week

The deadline for Augusta County taxpayers to pay the first half of real estate taxes is Monday, June 6.

Methods of tax payment

Pay online. Visit tax.co.augusta.va.us to pay using:

a credit card (Visa, Master Card, Discover) or debit card – a 2.7 percent convenience fee applies

electronic check – a free, online service. Find out how to pay by e-check.

ACH debit from your savings or checking account, a direct withdrawal from your bank account on the 3rd of each month. Find out how to arrange for this method on our website.

Pay by mail. Mail your check or money order to the Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 590, Verona, VA 24482. Make your payment to: County of Augusta. Envelopes must be postmarked by June 6, 2022.

Pay through the 24-hour drop box, located in front of the Government Center’s drive-thru window, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. Please do not put cash in the drop box.

Pay at the drive-thru window at the Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Real estate taxes

Real estate taxes are assessed on Jan. 1 of each year and are due in equal payments on June 5 and Dec. 5 of every year. If the due date falls on a weekend or holiday, the due date is the next business day. Since June 5 falls on a Sunday, the due date for the first half of real estate taxes is Monday, June 6, 2022.

You may view your real estate taxes online on Augusta County’s e-Treasurer site. There are special exemptions for the Elderly and Disabled as well as for Disabled Veterans and surviving spouses. You are encouraged to learn more to see if you qualify. Contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s office at 540-245-5640 or [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...