Reminder: Deadline to request absentee ballot for May 19 local elections is Tuesday, May 12

The General Registrar and Board of Elections remind citizens that the general election for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board will be held on Tuesday, May 19.

Citizens are asked to take notice that all city polling/voting locations have temporarily been relocated to Kate Collins Middle School, 1625 Ivy St., for the May election due to the ongoing state lockdown.

All in-person voting on Election Day will occur at Kate Collins Middle School.

Voters are encouraged to vote absentee and may apply to do so at www.virginia.elections.gov.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

