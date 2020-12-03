Charlottesville second half 2020 tax deadline is Dec. 7

City of Charlottesville second half tax bills are due Monday, Dec. 7.

Real estate and personal property tax bills for the second half of 2020 have been mailed. If you have not received your bills, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970 3146 before the due date

A variety of payment options are available:

Online: To pay by credit card, log on to the city’s website at www.charlottesville.gov and choose “PAY BILLS ONLINE”

Telephone: please call 1-866-660-5185

Mail: Check or money order payments may be mailed to

City Treasurer

P.O. Box 2854

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Drop box locations: City Hall locations at 605 E. Main St. include:

6thStreet NE (pedestrian only) by the West Side entrance to City Hall

7thStreet NE by the East Side entrance to City Hall

8thStreet NE between City Hall Annex and Herman Key Recreation Center

In Person: Payments may be made by appointment only in the lobby of City Hall at 605 E. Main St. Please visit www.cityscheduler.charlottesville.gov or call 434-970-3146 to schedule an appointment.

Second half tax bills are due by Monday, Dec. 7.

Payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Dec. 7 to avoid late fees.

Bills not paid by this date may be subject to late fees. Failure to receive a bill does not constitute relief of payment of taxes or penalties and interest. If you are experiencing financial difficulties, please contact our office to make payment arrangements.

Taxes on all personal property items are prorated based on the date that the item was registered with the DMV as garaged in the City of Charlottesville.

If you have sold, moved, or purchased a vehicle since Jan. 1, 2020, and have not notified the Commissioner of Revenue, call (434) 970-3160

