Reminder: Albemarle County tax bills due Tuesday, June 30

Due to COVID-19, Albemarle County extended the June 2020 personal property and real estate tax deadlines to June 30.

New Payment Instructions due to COVID-19

In order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, we are modifying how we accept payments in order to encourage contactless payments. To support this, Albemarle County has waived the fee associated with payments by eCheck for the June 2020 billing – please note fees associated with credit cards remain.

Pay online. Visit albemarlecountytaxes.org to pay using a credit card, electronic check, or PayPal.

Pay by mail. Instructions for payments by check and credit card are attached to your bill.

Pay by phone. Call 1-866-820-5450 to pay using a credit card.

Pay at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road using the 24/7 automated payment kiosk using check, cash, or card.

Drop off. Use the drop boxes located in the parking lot at either County Office Building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 Fifth Street Extended). No cash accepted in drop boxes.

Due to the current building closure, in-person payments will not be accepted at the payment windows.

There is a 2.5% convenience fee for credit/debit cards. In addition, online debit/credit card payments carry an additional $0.30 convenience fee.

Contact the county finance department to request assistance or ask questions: 434-296-5851, option 4

