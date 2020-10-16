Reminder: Albemarle County Community Lift Grant program applications due next week

The deadline to begin the application process for the second round of the Albemarle County Community Lift Grant is Monday, Oct. 19.

To begin the application process, applicants must submit an inquiry form.

The Community Lift Grant is a support initiative for local non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19 and continue to provide services to our community in response to the pandemic.

All non-profits (501c3 or 501c6) that fall into one or more of the categories below are invited to apply.

Applications will be considered based on the extent of COVID-19’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle County residents.

Non-profits eligible to receive funding must serve community needs around food, shelter, financial security, or childcare.

Non-profits can apply for awards up to $50,000 towards lost revenues. The Albemarle County Community Lift Grant Program is funded through an allocation of the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund received by Albemarle County from the state.

