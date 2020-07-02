Reminder about updates to Augusta County noise ordinance

Published Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020, 2:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With the upcoming July Fourth holiday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of the recently updated county noise ordinance.

Noise that exceeds a level of 65 decibels between the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. is in violation of the noise ordinance.

Amplified sounds, whether emanating from indoors or out, cannot exceed 65 decibels at any time of day or night.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to be aware of the new times of enforcement and:

Enjoy your home and gatherings at a noise level that does not disturb others.

Keep windows and doors shut to minimize the noise.

If you are planning a party and can foresee potential problems, call your neighbors to make them aware and provide them with your phone number. Ask them to call you first as a courtesy.

If your neighbor is getting too loud, call them and ask nicely to keep the noise down. More times than not, asking nicely is the most effective way to address the issue.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the ordinance changes, which included the change in enforcement times from the previous time of midnight to 6 a.m. to the current time of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. at their regular meeting on June 24.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments