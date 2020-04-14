Relive Virginia’s 2017 win at Boise State on stream

Virginia’s 42-23 win at Boise State early in the 2017 season was the unofficial genesis of #HoosRising.

Virginia Athletics will relive the road win with a stream of the game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. featuring live commentary from UVA Football alums Kurt Benkert, Andre Levrone, Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding.

Former Cavalier wide receiver Ahmad Hawkins will be serve as the in-game host for the event.

To participate, fans will need to stream the game on either Twitter (@VirginiaSports) or Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers) and open another browser window or the Instagram app to UVA’s Instagram account (VirginiaSports) to hear the player’s commentary.

The 2017 season was the second under current UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall and featured the team’s first bowl appearance since 2011. The win at Boise State boosted the team’s record to 3-1 and was the team’s first non-conference road win since the 2011 season.

The ‘Hoos became the first non-conference team to win a regular-season game at Boise State in 17 years, snapping a 32-game win streak by the Broncos.

During the game, Benkert, now with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, completed 19 of 29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns, while Levrone had five receptions for 141 yards and two scores.

Blanding, now with the Carolina Panthers, led the UVA defense with 10 tackles, while Kiser, now with the Los Angeles Rams, finished the game with nine stops.

