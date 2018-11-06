Release of Everywhere Stories Volume 3 set for Nov. 9

Press 53 announces the publication of Everywhere Stories: Short Fiction from a Small Planet, Volume III, an anthology of 20 stories by 20 authors set in 20 countries. With a theme of “It’s an Adventurous World,” this exciting addition to the Everywhere Stories series, edited by award-winning author Clifford Garstang, takes readers on a journey around the globe: to a mysterious discovery in Mongolia, to an expedition in the Australian Outback, to revolution in Chile, and to more stories in countries on every continent.

Contributors include Ben Berman (Strange Borderlands, Figuring in the Figure), J. Thomas Brown (The Land of Three Houses), E. Shaskan Bumas (The Price of Tea in China), Jeanne D’Haem (The Last Camel, Desert Dawn), Mark Jacobs (A Handful of Kings, Stone Cowboy), Arthur Powers (A Hero for the People), Anne Sanow (Triple Time), Louise Farmer Smith (One Hundred Years of Marriage, Cadillac, Oklahoma), and Lana Spendl (We Cradle Each Other in the Air) as well as Colwill Brown, Molly Fessler, Jeff Fleischer, Teresa Hudson, Robert Kostuck, Barbara Krasner, Frank Light, Debora C. Martin, Brenda Peynado, Deonna Kelli Sayed, and Gail Tyson.

Denton Loving, in his review in Pank magazine, said of the first volume, that these stories “are written by writers deeply engaged with the places they write about. From a pool of 650 submissions, Garstang has curated twenty stories that shatter the surface of storytelling.”

As one reader stated in a review on Amazon, “Because I love travelling, and experiencing different cultures, I look for books that can take me on exotic adventures even when I’m landlocked. The stories in this anthology transported me from France to the Congo, from Costa Rica to Iran. The authors varied styles and perspectives kept me reading from cover to cover.”

Series editor Clifford Garstang is the author of What the Zhang Boys Know (Press 53, 2012), winner of the 2013 Library of Virginia Literary Award for Fiction, and the prize-winning linked story collection In an Uncharted Country (Press 53, 2009). His novel, The Shaman of Turtle Valley is forthcoming from Braddock Avenue Books. After receiving a BA in Philosophy from Northwestern University, Garstang served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in South Korea, where he taught English at Jonbuk University. He then earned an MA in English and a JD, magna cum laude, both from Indiana University, and practiced international law in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Singapore with one of the largest law firms in the United States. Subsequently, he earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and worked for Harvard Law School as a legal reform consultant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. From 1996 to 2001, he was Senior Counsel for East Asia at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., where his work focused on China, Vietnam, Korea, and Indonesia.

“Because of my own international experience,” says Garstang, “I’ve always been interested in multicultural fiction and stories set outside the U.S. Travel definitely broadens the mind, and the next best thing to travel is reading.”

Press 53 books are distributed worldwide by Ingram and their partners.

