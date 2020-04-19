Relay for Life at Virginia Tech begins Monday

Published Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020, 2:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Relay For Life at Virginia Tech, the largest collegiate Relay for Life in the country, has transitioned to a virtual weeklong event that kicks off Monday, April 20, across multiple social media platforms.

The event, traditionally held each April on Virginia Tech’s Drillfield, moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The message my co-director and I would like to ‘relay’ here is that fighting cancer isn’t cancelled. In the midst of this public health crisis, almost everything is getting postponed or cancelled,” said Brittany Bunn, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech co-director. “However, the fight against cancer will not stop until we find a cure. Every day, people are unfortunately still being diagnosed with cancer, receiving chemotherapy, and in an ongoing battle with this disease. As long as the fight rages on, so will we.”

Relay For Life at Virginia Tech virtual schedule:

Monday, April 20 — Celebrate Ceremony, honoring cancer survivors with live-streamed speakers and posts.

honoring cancer survivors with live-streamed speakers and posts. Tuesday, April 21 — Hokies Hope , a virtual version of the original April 10th event, with online performances and more event traditions. A notable appearance by Miss America, Camille Schrier, will finish out the night.

, a virtual version of the original April 10th event, with online performances and more event traditions. A notable appearance by Miss America, Camille Schrier, will finish out the night. Wednesday, April 22 — The Remembrance Ceremony, honoring all who have passed away from cancer.

honoring all who have passed away from cancer. Thursday, April 23 — ACS Across the Nation , sharing how schools are continuing to host virtual events and celebrating the strides collegiate events have made in the fight against cancer.

, sharing how schools are continuing to host virtual events and celebrating the strides collegiate events have made in the fight against cancer. Friday, April 24 — Fight Back, a ceremony announcing the final fundraising total, a live-streamed kickboxing class, and sharing how students can get involved in future events.

Throughout the entire week, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech will post social media and fundraising challenges to promote community engagement. Participants will be encouraged to “Relay” from home with a virtual marathon fundraising challenge and fundraise through pledges per mile. Anyone is encouraged to sign up at marathon.vtrelay.org.

Last year, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech raised over $483,000 for the American Cancer Society. This milestone marked $6 million raised since the first Relay, and the tenth year as the largest collegiate Relay For Life.

Donations to the event can be made at vtrelay.org. Information on each day will be announced on all social media platforms including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VTRelay/), Instagram (@vtrelay), and Twitter (@VTRelay).

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments