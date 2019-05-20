Registration open for Valley Businesses Give Back food drive

Valley Businesses Give Back is an annual food and fund drive that gives Shenandoah Valley businesses the opportunity to engage in a friendly competition of who can raise the most money and collect the most non-perishable food for hungry neighbors in need.

Companies and organizations can register now through May 24

VBGB began in 2011 and helps stock the shelves of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during the summer months. We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of this effort from the Chamber of Commerce serving Lexington, Buena Vista & Rockbridge County, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

Since 2011, local businesses and organizations have donated more than 63,000 pounds of food and collected more than $35,000 for our neighbors in need, equal to over 192,000 meals.

Visit www.BRAFB.org/VBGB to register your company or organization.

