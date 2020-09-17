Register for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority E-Waste Collection Day

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 12:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Registration is now open for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s Electronic Waste Collection Day being held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

Free disposal of electronic waste for residents of Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville only.

Proof of Residency will be required

This event is for residents only, no commercial participation will be allowed

Only electronic waste will be accepted

Computer systems and accessories, printers, copies, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, and televisions

Other electronic items, such as vacuums, hair dyers, etc. will not be accepted

No more than two (2) tube-style TVs or monitors per person

No more than ten (10) total items, per person

For all other large items, such as appliances, see the Bulky Waste Amnesty Days page for disposal dates and information.

For more information and to register, visit www.rivanna.org/ewaste.

Related

Comments