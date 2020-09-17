Register for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority E-Waste Collection Day
Registration is now open for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s Electronic Waste Collection Day being held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.
Free disposal of electronic waste for residents of Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville only.
- Proof of Residency will be required
- This event is for residents only, no commercial participation will be allowed
- Only electronic waste will be accepted
- Computer systems and accessories, printers, copies, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, and televisions
- Other electronic items, such as vacuums, hair dyers, etc. will not be accepted
- No more than two (2) tube-style TVs or monitors per person
- No more than ten (10) total items, per person
For all other large items, such as appliances, see the Bulky Waste Amnesty Days page for disposal dates and information.
For more information and to register, visit www.rivanna.org/ewaste.