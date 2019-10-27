Regional town hall on the arts set for Oct. 30 in Harrisonburg

The Virginia Commission for the Arts will hold a Regional Town Hall meeting Wednesday, Oct 30 in Harrisonburg.

Scheduled from 1 to 3 pm at James Madison University’s Ice House, 127 West Bruce Street, the Town Hall is part of VCA’s strategic planning process.

Who’s invited? Arts and cultural organizations, individual artists, local government, economic development teams, businesses, corporations, chambers of commerce, school systems, higher education institutions, healthcare, social service organizations, military and veterans organizations/communities, foundations (private/corporate), and individual citizens are all encouraged to attend.

RSVP on Eventbrite if you are planning to attend:

https://regional-town-hall-harrisonburg.eventbrite.com

If you can’t make the Town Hall, VCA invites you to provide input through an online survey: http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eggvegu7jy4f3pnv/start

For more information on the Town Hall, contact Arts Council of the Valley at 540.801.8779.

