Reetz guides P-Nats to series victory with 6-3 win

With a 6-3 win on Wednesday night, the Potomac Nationals (33-41, 3-4) handed the Wilmington Blue Rocks (48-28, 4-3) their first series loss in the month of June.

All-Star C Jakson Reetz hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the first frame and an RBI double in the eighth inning, as he tallied four+ RBIs for the second time in less than a week. RHP Kyle Johnston (W, 8-7) took the league lead in victories, as the Potomac starting pitcher allowed only two earned runs over seven innings.

The night got off to a tough start for Potomac, as CF Michael Gigliotti led off the game with a triple. DH Blake Perkins followed with a two-run home run to right field, as the Blue Rocks led 2-0 two batters into the game. Johnston settled down after that, as he allowed an unearned run in the second inning while just one batter reached scoring position against him over his final five innings.

Potomac struck quickly against LHP Marcelo Martinez (L, 5-3), as the P-Nats plated four runs, all with two outs, in the home half of the opening frame. With LF Nick Banks at third base with two outs, DH KJ Harrison pulled Potomac within a run with an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch. CF Gage Canning followed with a walk, while Reetz then launched a 400+ foot blast to left-centerfield. Reetz’s three-run home run gave Potomac a lead that the club never relinquished. Reetz had just one home run during the first half of the season but has three home runs in less than a week since the All-Star break.

Martinez followed Johnston and settled in through the middle portion of the matchup, though Potomac tagged the Blue Rocks’ starter for another two-out run in the sixth inning on a solo home run from RF Telmito Agustin. Potomac led 5-3 after six frames and took a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning on Reetz’s RBI double against LHP Robert Garcia.

After seven innings from Johnston, Potomac turned to RHP Jhonatan German (SV, 3), who worked the final two innings. Only one batter reached against German over two-shutout frames.

Off of the victory, Potomac will hit the road for a seven-game road trip. The P-Nats will play the same two teams that they hosted on the most recent homestand, with four games in Zebulon, NC against the Carolina Mudcats and three games in Wilmington, DE against the Blue Rocks.

The P-Nats open up their series with the Mudcats at Five County Stadium on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

