Reeling Nats drop second straight to Braves, 4-3

Published Friday, Sep. 6, 2019, 10:50 pm

Atlanta held off a late Washington rally to make it two straight over the Nats with a 4-3 win Friday night.

The Braves win makes it two in a row over the Nationals, and pushes the ballooning Atlanta lead in the NL East race to nine games.

Washington (78-62) has now lost four of its last five games.

Patrick Corbin (11-7, 3.16 ERA) was the tough-luck loser, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits in five innings of work, undone by control issues, surrendering six walks, and needing 107 pitches to get through his five innings.

The Nationals didn’t get on the board until the eighth, on a three-run homer by Ryan Zimmerman off Braves reliever Luke Jackson, to get Washington to 4-3.

Washington went down in order in the ninth.

Story by Chris Graham





