Redskins Celebration In The End Zone scheduled for July 30

The City of Richmond, Economic Development Authority, Enrichmond and SMG Richmond will present the third annual Celebration In The End Zone, a super fan event and silent auction for Washington Redskins fans.

Celebration In The End Zone, at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, offers an exciting opportunity for fans to bid on unique auction items and mingle with Redskins alumni, coaches and front office from 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 30.

Celebration In The End Zone is open to the public and will take place after Tuesday’s training camp session on July 30 and will be held in the training center’s second-floor event space, “The End Zone”, which overlooks both the practice fields and the Richmond skyline. Celebration In The End Zone’s silent auction will feature autographed Washington Redskins’ memorabilia and other exclusive items such as trips, jewelry and tickets to various events. Raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the night.

Tickets for Celebration In The End Zone are $50 per person and include food from Groovin’ Gourmets, Mosaic Catering and Events, and Mama J’s Kitchen, a complimentary non-alcoholic drink ticket and raffle ticket. A cash beer and wine bar will also be available.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.EventsatBSWRTC.com, and in person during at training camp starting July 25th through July 30th at the River City Golf Classic tent along the legacy brick walk leading into camp. More information is available at www.EventsatBSWRTC.com and www.facebook.com/celebrationintheendzone/. For sponsorship availability and ticket information contact Cindy Creasy at (804) 257-3096 or cindy@rivercitygolfclassic.com.

Partial proceeds go to support year-round youth programs at the training center through Enrichmond and the Friends of Bon Secours Training Center.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google