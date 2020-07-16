Rediscovering your sexuality: Recovering from sexual assault

Published Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020, 12:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sexual assault is, unfortunately, an incredibly common occurrence around the world as some statistics indicate that a woman is assaulted roughly every minute in the United States alone. While there are several forums and communities, online offering assistance, sexual assault is a situation in which professional guidance is required. You will need professional help in every step of your recovery, from trauma counselling to sexual assault lawyers.

It is essential to take this one fact to heart: you will recover at your own pace, with the right professional help. If you are suffering from any of a multitude of sexuality-related problems, this is entirely natural, and you cannot force your healing process.

Determining The Problem

To start healing, you must be guided by a licenced professional to determine the nature of the difficulty you face with your sexuality. There are some things that you may have never been entirely comfortable with, that are now either much worse or don’t affect you the way they used to. There may be entirely new aspects of your intimate life that have suddenly changed. In other words, any changes to your sexual experiences can be seen as rooted in the trauma of your experience.

Practice Protecting Yourself

Protecting yourself applies to a common consequence of experiencing sexual assault. Becoming more sexually active with no intimacy, in such a way as can perpetuate the emoting challenges you already face. If you believe that you may be at risk of any irresponsible behaviour, you must consult your therapist or counsellor for help.

Be Honest With Your Significant Other

As mentioned, there may be certain things you are no longer comfortable with. Perhaps you are not yet ready for physical intimacy of any sort. It is essential to discuss this with your partner. There may be pre-existing factors in your relationship that would warrant a couple’s session with a specialized therapist. It would be best if you had a foundation of security in the intimacy of your relationship as a platform. Your relationship may also benefit, above and beyond your healing process, from additional guidance.

Understanding Yourself

Another vital step that you need to address with the guidance of a professional is that your responses may seem irrational to you, but are natural byproducts of trauma, which may apply to a sudden inability even to have an intimate conversation.

In more severe cases, you may not even be able to be in the presence of certain people, also when they have no relation to your trauma. You may develop symptoms of OCD, and feel triggered by places and things that you cannot correlate to your experience. This impact is a natural part of healing. The important thing is to address these issues as they arise. Try your best not to let them overwhelm your quality of life by dealing with them.

Not Just Any Professional

Advice your therapist or counsellor may not give you is whether they are the right person for you to be seeing. It is key to your recovery to not jump between different professionals at a whim. Your chosen therapist should leave you feeling as though you are on a positive path to healing.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments