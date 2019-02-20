Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces 2019 headliners

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will return to Natural Chimneys Park in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley for the seventh time this summer – featuring, as always, local favorites and festival hosts, ​The Steel Wheels​.

The 2019 festival will take place from July 12-14 in Mount Solon. Festival organizers are excited to announce the full lineup of artists who will join The Steel Wheels in performing at the seventh edition of Red Wing. They include ​First Aid Kit​, ​The Wood Brothers​, ​Mandolin Orange​, ​Peter Rowan​, ​The Tim O’Brien Band​, ​The Gibson Brothers​, ​Della Mae​ and many more!

“Lucky number seven, can you believe it?” said Trent Wagler of The Steel Wheels. “The changes of seasons in Virginia are always something to behold. The colors of fall, the cool, quiet, darkness of winter, and the new growth of spring, bringing us to our full bloom in the heat of summer. Summertime brings vacation for many, perhaps a slower pace, but in our modern age it also comes with so many great choices for recreation and fun. We are charmed and delighted that somewhere along the way, among all the different choices, so many of you have joined our Red Wing family.”

With more than 40 bands scheduled to perform across several stages, great music will remain at the heart of the Red Wing Roots experience. Great food and great fun for the whole family in the great outdoors have also been key features of the festival since it began in 2013. A kids’ climbing wall and play area, organized bike rides, group runs and morning yoga sessions beneath the rock towers at Natural Chimneys Park will be on the schedule once again.

On-site camping is an extremely popular aspect of the festival, selling out far in advance every year so far. Organizers have added an additional 200 campsites to accommodate demand, but still expect everything to sell out well before July––interested campers are encouraged to reserve a site as soon as possible.

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival is also proud to be a responsible community partner, emphasizing sustainability and hosting a raffle that raises thousands of dollars each year for local organizations. Festival tickets typically sell out before the festival begins, and organizers are committed as ever to retaining the small, family-friendly feel that makes Red Wing special. Sellout crowds are expected once again this year!

For tickets and more information, visit​ ​www.redwingroots.com​.

