Red Cross hosting local blood drive in honor of local toddler

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Augusta Expo today and Wednesday inspired by a local toddler.

Kenneth Gabriel “Gabe” Glass was rushed to UVA Children’s Hospital due to complications from an auto-immune disorder. In addition to dialysis, he required a blood transfusion to restore his platelet and red blood cell levels.

Gratefully, he is improving and doing better every day.

The blood drive is being held today and tomorrow from 1-7 p.m.

For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

