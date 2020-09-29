Red Cross hosting local blood drive in honor of local toddler
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Augusta Expo today and Wednesday inspired by a local toddler.
Kenneth Gabriel “Gabe” Glass was rushed to UVA Children’s Hospital due to complications from an auto-immune disorder. In addition to dialysis, he required a blood transfusion to restore his platelet and red blood cell levels.
Gratefully, he is improving and doing better every day.
The blood drive is being held today and tomorrow from 1-7 p.m.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).