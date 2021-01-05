Recycle your Christmas tree at the Regional Landfill or Augusta County collection sites

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You can recycle your Christmas tree at the larger Augusta County convenience centers through Wednesday, Jan. 20. These sites are located in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando, and Mount Sidney.

The Regional Landfill will accept trees anytime during normal operating hours throughout January. The landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Recycled Christmas trees are used by the Fish and Wildlife Service, or similar entities like the National Parks Service, in various ways such as helping to prevent erosion or create fish habitats. If they are not needed, trees are shredded for mulch. You can feel good that you are giving new life to your tree now that the holidays are over.

For hours and more information about the landfill, click here.

Related

Comments