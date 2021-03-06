Record-shooting performance lifts Davidson past George Mason, 99-67, in A-10 quarters

George Mason ran into a record-breaking shooting performance in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

A night after improving the program’s record to 4-0 in second round games under Dave Paulsen, the Patriots met a Davidson bunch that tied the A-10 Tournament record for three-pointers in a game (17) in a 99-67 win.

Davidson shot 54.8 percent from beyond the arc and 59.0 percent from the floor In an unstoppable offensive performance.

Mason ends its season with a 13-9 record, including an 8-6 record in the A-10 and a sixth-place finish. The Patriots won five of the final six games of the season and seven of their final 10 games of the campaign.

“Davidson played exceptionally well,” Mason coach Dave Paulsen said. “It’s a disappointing way to end because I think this group was the most resilient group I’ve coached. To win five in a row at the end of the year and become a good defensive team and a close team was something special.

“This leaves a bad taste in our mouth in what was a remarkable last month with our group and remarkable effort by these guys to follow all the protocols and be able to play. It’s a hard way to end what was a good, growth-filled season.”

Junior Jordan Miller wrapped up an outstanding junior campaign with a team-high 15 points (5-of-10 FG) to go along with four rebounds and two steals.

Senior Javon Greene added 10 points (3-of-4 FG) and three steals while freshman Tyler Kolek tallied nine points and hit a pair of three-pointers.

With his three steals vs. Davidson, Greene moved into third place on Mason’s all time steals list, passing Rob Rose (1982-1986). In addition, redshirt-senior AJ Wilson tallied one final block to officially secure the No. 1 spot on Mason’s career blocks list with 212.

Davidson made six of their first 10 shots and jumped out to a 27-9 advantage. Mason cut it to 15 (32-17) on a jumper from Wilson at the 7:49 mark of the first half and again had it to 15 at 39-24. The Wildcats led by 17 (49-32) at the break.

Mason cut the Wildcat lead to 17 (61-44) with 12:58 to go, but that’s as close as the Patriots would get, as Davidson continued to make shots while closing out the game.

