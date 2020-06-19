Record 5,609 student-athletes named to ACC Honor Roll for 2019-2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the 2019-2020 Honor Roll, recognizing a record 5,609 student-athletes for classroom excellence during the most recent academic year.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The 5,609 recognized this year shattered the previous league mark of 4,769 set in 2018-19.

Duke led all schools with a record 572 student-athletes recognized, and Notre Dame placed 541 on the list. Virginia saw 496 student-athletes achieve Honor Roll status, followed by North Carolina with 468 and Boston College with 455.

Boston College’s Isabelle Kennedy (cross country/track & field) and NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry (swimming & diving) made the ACC Honor Roll for the sixth time.

Thirteen schools had at least one student-athlete who earned honor roll status for the fifth time:

Boston College – Gabriella Carreiro (soccer), Emily Langenderfer (soccer)

– Gabriella Carreiro (soccer), Emily Langenderfer (soccer) Clemson – Patrice DiPasquale (soccer), Nolan Lennon (soccer), Austin Spence (football)

– Patrice DiPasquale (soccer), Nolan Lennon (soccer), Austin Spence (football) Duke – Quentin Harris (football), Kyra Lambert (basketball), Sammi Steele (field hockey), Turner Uppgren (lacrosse), Sheridan Wilbur (track & field)

– Quentin Harris (football), Kyra Lambert (basketball), Sammi Steele (field hockey), Turner Uppgren (lacrosse), Sheridan Wilbur (track & field) Florida State – Sarah Candiano (track & field), Chase Haney (baseball), Mandy Lewis (track & field), Kayla Maczuga (track & field)

– Sarah Candiano (track & field), Chase Haney (baseball), Mandy Lewis (track & field), Kayla Maczuga (track & field) Georgia Tech – Avery Bartlett (cross country/track & field), Bria Matthews (track & field), Matt McBrien (cross country/track & field), Alexandra Melehan (track & field), Mitchell Sanders (cross country/track & field)

– Avery Bartlett (cross country/track & field), Bria Matthews (track & field), Matt McBrien (cross country/track & field), Alexandra Melehan (track & field), Mitchell Sanders (cross country/track & field) Louisville – Connor Brazil (soccer), Christian Buckley (track & field), Sophie Cattermole (swimming), Blanton Creque (football), Halee Hudson (track & field), Emma Ison (track & field), Meghan Nay (golf)

– Connor Brazil (soccer), Christian Buckley (track & field), Sophie Cattermole (swimming), Blanton Creque (football), Halee Hudson (track & field), Emma Ison (track & field), Meghan Nay (golf) Miami – Dane Dunlap (tennis), Brittny Ellis (track & field)

– Dane Dunlap (tennis), Brittny Ellis (track & field) North Carolina – Robyn Dryer (swimming & diving)

– Robyn Dryer (swimming & diving) NC State – Dylan Autenrieth (football), William Brown (football), Alexis Urquiza (wrestling)

– Dylan Autenrieth (football), William Brown (football), Alexis Urquiza (wrestling) Notre Dame – Ian Aschieris (soccer), Kristin Baer (volleyball/basketball), Rachel DaDamio (cross country/track & field), Felicien Dumas (soccer), Eric Gilgenbach (baseball), Kelly Hart (cross country/track & field), Shannon Hendricks (soccer), Makenna Pearsall (lacrosse), Rex Pflueger (basketball), Anna Rohrer (cross country/track & field), Amanda Sirico (fencing), Charles Trense (lacrosse), Anthony Williams (cross country/track & field)

– Ian Aschieris (soccer), Kristin Baer (volleyball/basketball), Rachel DaDamio (cross country/track & field), Felicien Dumas (soccer), Eric Gilgenbach (baseball), Kelly Hart (cross country/track & field), Shannon Hendricks (soccer), Makenna Pearsall (lacrosse), Rex Pflueger (basketball), Anna Rohrer (cross country/track & field), Amanda Sirico (fencing), Charles Trense (lacrosse), Anthony Williams (cross country/track & field) Pitt – Aysia Bugg (basketball), Jim Medure (football), Juliana Vazquez (soccer)

– Aysia Bugg (basketball), Jim Medure (football), Juliana Vazquez (soccer) Syracuse – Lindsay Eastwood (ice hockey), Santita Ebangwese (soccer), Cara Quimby (lacrosse), Simon Smith (track and field)

– Lindsay Eastwood (ice hockey), Santita Ebangwese (soccer), Cara Quimby (lacrosse), Simon Smith (track and field) Wake Forest – Bobby Hearn (baseball), Tyler Witt (baseball)

Follow the link below for the complete 2019-20 ACC Academic Honor Roll: theacc.co/ACCHonorRoll

