Recommendations, safe local activities for marking Halloween holiday

The Virginia Department of Health has offered safety guidelines related to Halloween.

If you or your child are sick, don’t trick-or-treat or hand out candy

If you are high risk, don’t participate/turn on your porch light

If you wish to participate, wear a mask when handing out candy and wash hands frequently

Set up outside if weather permits

Consider contactless trick-or-treating by leaving individual bags of candy on the porch

Have trick-or-treaters wear cloth masks instead of costume masks

The Staunton Downtown Development Association has organized a Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt and is sponsoring the Medieval Fantasies Company’s costumed characters strolling Downtown Friday, Oct. 30 from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 31 from 12-5 p.m.

Up the road in Harrisonburg, the city PD will be giving out gift bags that will include a police sticker, a glow stick, crayons, police-themed coloring pages, and a few pieces of candy. Most officers will have bags in their patrol vehicles to hand out to children who are practicing safe Halloween activities. Children and parents are encouraged to approach our officers and ask for a gift bag. This will be happening the entire day and night on Saturday.

