Rebekah Castle named to economic development post in Augusta County
Augusta County has named Rebekah Castle as the county’s new director of economic development and marketing.
Castle had served as the department’s marketing coordinator for the past six years, spearheading the creation of the county’s tourism website and the development of augustaVAbusiness.com, which won an International Economic Development Council Gold Award in 2017.
“The leadership Rebekah provided has kept the county moving forward with new business development,” County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said. “She is a large part of the reason we have the strong economic program that we currently enjoy, and I feel fortunate for the continuity that she brings to the role.”
Castle, an Augusta County native and Bridgewater College alum, is a member of the Virginia Economic Developers Association, International Economic Development Council, Shenandoah Valley Partnership Lead Generation and Marketing and Communications Committees, Project Grows’ Farmers Market Committee, and the Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership Marketing Committee.
“I’m grateful for the six tremendous years I’ve had with Augusta County, and I look forward to expanding my role into new challenges,” says Castle. “From innovative economic development initiatives to an expanded tourism presence, we have a lot of momentum to build upon.”
