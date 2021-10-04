Rebecca Etz featured on Medical Center Hour

Published Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 9:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Medical Center Hour program for Wednesday, Oct. 6, will feature speaker Rebecca Etz, PhD, Professor, Department of Family Medicine and Population Health Co-Director.

Also featured on the Medical Center Hour this week are Larry A. Green Center, Advancing Primary Health Care for the Public Good Distinguished Fellow, American Board of Family Medicine Foundation, Department of Family Medicine and Population Health. Caroline Lebegue, Medical Student and Generalist Scholar at the University of Virginia will be our respondent.

Medical Center Hour is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, see Center for Health Humanities and Ethics: med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour.

Watch Medical Center Hour recordings at www.youtube.com/user/UVAMCH