Reasons you need a sexual assault defense lawyer

If you have been accused of sexual assault, you need to talk to an experienced defense lawyer immediately. The impact of a sexual assault conviction on your life can be damaging.

Winning a sexual assault case as the defendant is difficult and challenging even in the most favorable of circumstances. Despite the assumption that you’re innocent until proven guilty, the prosecution, media and public in most cases side with the victim even before any evidence is presented.

Not any lawyer will do. You need an experienced sexual assault defense lawyer with a proven track record of handling cases similar to yours. What are some of the reasons that you need a sexual assault defense lawyer?

Reputational Damage

You need a lawyer experienced in handling sexual assault cases to negotiate with the prosecutor and probably reduce or terminate the charges. And also a lawyer that you can easily contact with, which a way is to search online as sexual assault or sexual harassment lawyers near me.

An experienced defense attorney understands the consequences and damage associated with being accused of sexual assault. Even when you’re not guilty you can face irreparable damage on your reputation. You need to discuss with your attorney the legal repercussions of your case and how to manage the public relations aspect of these allegations.

Statutory Crimes

Sex crimes are in most instances are hinged on the concept of consent. If both parties consent to sexual activity then there is no crime. However, according to the legal definition of statutory rape, the circumstances of the situation and if both parties consented are irrelevant. There’s no need to establish consent, use of violence or force.

Each state has a different definition of statutory rape. However, in all states the definition is dependent on whether the person is below the age of consent. However, an experienced sex crimes attorney knows there are exceptions to this rule.

Unjustified Trial

Due to the nature of sex crimes, they tend to attract a lot of public attention. Talk of sordid news coverage and salacious details. When you get to trial you can expect to take many uncomfortable questions. You may be asked to elucidate on every detail about the event in question. You may also be expected to answer questions about your sexual history and other private details.

When you are represented by a skilled sexual assault defense attorney, they will adequately prepare you for depositions and court sessions. They will let you know what to expect and how to answer questions. They will also advise you on how to conduct yourself during trial. You don’t have to face the judge or your accuser unrepresented. This is a professional who will represent your interests at all times.

Getting Charges Reduced or Dropped

An experienced sexual defense lawyer can negotiate with the office of the DA and court to drop or reduce charges. They may even negotiate your removal from the sex crimes registry, which can make huge difference on how you navigate through the crisis.

You need a sexual assault defense lawyer who will poke holes in the testimony of your accuser, contest facts presented by the state and table mitigating circumstances that will help your case.

