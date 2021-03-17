Reasons you must have a folding kayak

If you have a great love for adventure, either by traversing winding rivers or bays along the ocean, you have probably considered what type of kayak would be best suited for you.

There are a lot of different options on the market when it comes to kayaks, but there is little doubt that owning a folding kayak is something that should be at the top of the list of things to buy.

If you are unsure about folding kayaks, or still need some convincing about their incredible value and versatility, then you have absolutely come to the right place.

Continue reading below and familiarize yourself with this ORU kayak review to learn more on the subject.

Why folding kayaks are great to own

Easy to store

Whether you simply don’t have that much storage space to your name or want to be able to easily transport your personal kayak without having to strap it to the top of your car, a folding kayak is simply the only obvious choice.

As a matter of fact, the biggest advantage of a folding kayak is its miniscule storage size. When it comes to more traditional kayaks, you are going to need a big garage or outdoor storage shed to safely keep your kayak.

When it comes to a folding kayak, you can literally safely store your kayak in a closet or even in the trunk of your car.

A kayak to meet your needs

You may think that a folding kayak would only be able to stay afloat in the gentlest kinds of water. However, you could not be further from the truth! When it comes to the ORU kayak, there are a number of different boats to fit your needs. Whether you are boating in gentle lakes, exploring rushing rivers, or even taking to the open ocean, you can be confident that your folding kayak has the durability and strength it needs to keep you dry and comfortable.

Less waste

Because folding kayaks have to stay as lightweight as possible, it means that far less material is used to create them. Traditional kayaks can weigh well over 50 pounds and utilize large amounts of hard plastic in their construction.

When it comes to foldable kayaks, everything is spared down as much as possible to keep the kayaks lightweight and easy to store. Folding kayaks can weigh as little as 20 pounds, which should be a great indication of just how little material is actually used to craft these products.

Just because they’re light, however, doesn’t mean they’re lightweight. The material is incredibly high-tech to make sure that they’re strong and last for years.

Get in the water in no time

Finally, foldable kayaks can be ready to go in the water in as short as 3 minutes. That’s a lot less time of you lugging your traditional kayak off your car rack and dragging it into the water. With a foldable kayak you can get going on your adventure in no time without having to worry about wasting any of your precious time.

