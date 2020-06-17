Reasons to pick Orlando for your next vacation

Did you know that Orlando has been ranked as the No.1 Summer Travel Destination by the American Automobile Association (AAA)? Orlando is simply a tropical paradise with something for everyone. It is a preferred destination for vacationers of all ages, interests and budgets. Whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping at one of the awe-inspiring theme parks, tour world-renown resorts or sample Orlando hotels, you’re guaranteed of nothing but a pleasurable experience.

Why You Should Pick Orlando for Your Next Vacation

Explore World-Famous Theme Parks

No destination in the world has more iconic theme parks than Orlando. No wonder it’s renowned as the theme park capital of the world. A few days aren’t enough to devour all the high-octane events and attractions at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Legoland, among others. Even if you’ve visited Orlando before there are always new attractions being developed, so there’s always something new to look forward to. Volcano bay is an excellent example of one of the newer theme parks that are attracting a lot of attention.

Fun for The Whole Family

Orlando is ranked as one of the best family destinations around the world. A vacation in this superb destination is fun for everyone, including kids and the elderly. Besides Disney’s signature attractions, there are amazing shopping precincts, outdoor attractions and not to mention the outstanding Orlando hotels.

The Dining Experience

From local gems to establishments run by celebrity chefs, Orlando’s remarkable dining scene is hard to match. With over 5000 dining establishments sprawling the area, you will never run out of options.

Whether you’re craving world-class cuisine or just a light snack, you are bound to find something that will satisfy your palate in Orlando. Discover a world of dining options that cater for every taste, style and budget. Fine dining, character dining, family-style dining, and not to forget dinner shows at your favorite hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Beautiful Weather

Orlando experiences sunshine all year round. In fact, you can enjoy sunny weather 95% of the year. Being outdoors will make you feel like you are on an endless tropical vacation. Temperatures rarely go below 60 degrees, but you may need to carry some warm clothes for those rare occasions when the temperatures dip. Whenever you are enjoying your vacation and adventures in any of the Orlando hotels, you can be sure of soaking in some pleasant sunny weather.

Lots of Recreational Activities

Apart from the internationally acclaimed theme parks, Orlando offers loads of recreational activities to be enjoyed by everyone. Some of these include; the Crayola experience, indoor karting, watersports, among others. There is so much to see and do, even as an Orlando resident you will always find something new.

Orlando has plenty of attractions and experiences for people of all walks of life. If you want to take a solo trip or have a fun vacation with your family, you can book yourself into any of the amazing Orlando hotels for an awesome immersive experience.

